Wainwright will start Game 2 of the NL Wild Car Series on Thursday against the Padres, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Wainwright finished the 2020 regular season with a 3.15 ERA, his lowest ERA since the 2015 campaign when he hurled just 28 innings. The veteran right-hander will take the mound against a San Diego team that managed to lock up the No. 4 seed during the regular season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Takes tough loss Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Falls to 5-2•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Goes distance, improves to 5-1•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Decent in loss to Reds•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Picks up win in matinee•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Dominates Cleveland•