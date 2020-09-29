Wainwright will start Game 2 of the NL Wild Car Series on Thursday against the Padres, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Wainwright finished the 2020 regular season with a 3.15 ERA, his lowest ERA since the 2015 campaign when he hurled just 28 innings. The veteran right-hander will take the mound against a San Diego team that managed to lock up the No. 4 seed during the regular season.