Wainwright will start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox, assuming the team is cleared to resume play following their COVID-19 outbreak, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

There's still a lot that has to go right for the Cardinals to be cleared to resume their season Saturday, but if they are indeed given the green light to play, the Redbirds will hand the ball to their veteran right-hander. St. Louis will go with a bullpen game for the second half of the doubleheader before handing the ball to Dakota Hudson on Sunday.