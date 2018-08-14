Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Solid in first rehab
Wainwright (elbow) fired a scoreless first inning in High-A Palm Beach's win over Tampa on Monday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
It was a strong start to Wainwright's rehab assignment, as he needed a quick nine pitches to get his three outs. The right-hander wasn't expected to struggle much with High-A bats, but it was nevertheless encouraging to see him record back-to-back strikeouts after allowing a leadoff single. Wainwright is slated for multiple minor-league appearances before activation.
