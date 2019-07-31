Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Solid in no-decision
Wainwright threw 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Tuesday, giving up one earned run on five hits, striking out five and walking three in the Cardinals' 2-1 victory.
It was a solid outing from the veteran, and a welcome bounceback after he yielded 11 earned over 8.1 innings in his last two starts, but he would ultimately have to settle for a no-decision in this low-scoring contest. Wainwright now sports a 4.47 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP and a 103:44 K:BB through 108.2 innings on the season.
