Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Solid in rehab start

Wainwright (elbow) threw five innings in a rehab start for Double-A Springfield, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out two batters.

Wainwright was placed on the disabled list with elbow inflammation in late April. Prior to the injury, he had a 3.45 ERA through three starts, but a discouraging 12:8 K:BB and an 81.9 percent left on base rate suggested that some regression is in order. Whether or not he'll need another rehab start or two is not yet clear.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories