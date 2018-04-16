Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Start postponed

Wainwright won't start Monday against the Cubs as the game has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on July 21. The Cardinals' plans for their starters the rest of the series are not yet known, but it's likely that Wainwright's scheduled start will just be pushed back to Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories