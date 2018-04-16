Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Start postponed
Wainwright won't start Monday against the Cubs as the game has been postponed.
The game will be made up as part of a double-header on July 21. The Cardinals' plans for their starters the rest of the series are not yet known, but it's likely that Wainwright's scheduled start will just be pushed back to Tuesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Navigates seven innings in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Loses first start of season•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Officially returns for Thursday's start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed to start Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could be activated Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on DL•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...