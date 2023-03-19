Wainwright will start Sunday's semifinal game for Team USA against Team Cuba in the World Baseball Classic, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Wainwright started the first game of the WBC for Team USA against Great Britain, and allowed one run over his four innings of work. A victory for USA would see the team advance to the finals of the tournament for the second straight appearance, with the winner facing the victor of the semifinal game between Mexico and Japan.