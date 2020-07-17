Manager Mike Shildt said Thursday that Wainwright will start the second game of the season, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Wainwright will get the ball Saturday, July 25 when the Cardinals host the Pirates at Busch Stadium. The 38-year-old will pitch in four days to make sure he is lined up and ready to go. Wainwright is coming off his 14th season in St. Louis, in which he posted a 4.19 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 153:64 K:BB across 171.2 innings.