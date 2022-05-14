Wainwright (illness) will start Sunday against the Giants, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright tested positive for COVID-19 last week but rejoined the Cardinals on Thursday and will take the mound in Sunday's series finale against the Giants. The right-hander threw a bullpen session, but it's possible that he has his workload monitored following his absence.
