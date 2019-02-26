Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Starts spring scoreless
Wainwright threw a pair of scoreless innings in his spring debut Tuesday against the Nationals.
Wainwright was brought back by the Cardinals on a one-year deal in October and is set for his 15th season with the club. His role in the team's rotation isn't guaranteed, as he's posted an ERA of just 4.77 over the last three seasons, but Carlos Martinez's struggles with a shoulder injury increase his chances of breaking camp as a starter.
