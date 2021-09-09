Wainwright (15-7) earned the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four over 8.1 innings.

Things didn't look good for the veteran hurler when Los Angeles notched three straight one-out hits in the first inning, but Mookie Betts was thrown out trying to score and Wainwright gave up only one run in the frame. He allowed another run on a sixth-inning Max Muncy homer, yet he was able to mostly quiet the Dodgers' bats and attempt to go for a complete game. That was perhaps not the best decision in the minds of fantasy managers, as Wainwright lost his quality start when he gave up a pair of ninth-inning runs, but Giovanny Gallegos closed things out to give Wainwright his 15th win. The 40-year-old trails only Julio Urias for the major-league lead in wins this season, and he has notched a 2.38 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 106:24 K:BB across 18 starts since the beginning of June.