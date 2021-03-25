Wainwright allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over six innings in a Grapefruit League tie with the Nationals on Tuesday, He struck out seven.

Wainwright worked up to 76 pitches in what projects as his penultimate spring turn, and likely his last one of comparable duration. The right-hander now has a 1.83 ERA over 19.2 innings this spring and lines up to take the ball after Opening Day starter Jack Flaherty against the Reds in the first series of the regular season.