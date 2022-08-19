Wainwright (9-8) earned the win Thursday, allowing zero runs on three hits and zero walks over seven innings against the Rockies. He struck out seven.

The Cardinals scored multiple runs in four of the first five innings, including a five-run third, but Wainwright's pitching effort was equally as impressive as the team's offensive outburst. The veteran tossed seven scoreless for the fourth time this season and struck out at least five for the fourth time over his last five games. During that stretch, Wainwright has allowed 25 hits and eight runs across 34.0 innings while sporting a 2.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a 32:5 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for the first game of Tuesday's double-header against the Cubs.