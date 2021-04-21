Wainwright allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings but did not pick up a decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Nationals.

Wainwright turned back the clock Tuesday with an absolute masterpiece. It was his first double-digit strikeout performance since May 28, 2019. His one major mistake came in the sixth inning, when he left a first-pitch curveball hanging that was lifted into the seats in right by Josh Bell to give the Nationals 1-0 lead. It was a much-needed bounce-back game for the 39-year-old after he lost two of his first three starts while giving up 10 runs through just 12.2 innings. He'll look to build on this outing in a home game against the Phillies on Monday.