Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Strikes out eight in win
Wainwright (5-5) gave up no runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out eight through eight innings to take the win over the Cubs on Sunday.
Wainwright was electric at times, gathering 14 swinging strikes in his 126 pitches. The walks continue to be an issue for the 37-year-old as he allowed his highest walk total of the season and has a 4.1 BB/9 this season. He has a 5-5 record with a 4.34 ERA and a 8.0 K/9 through 12 starts. Wainwright will face the Cubs again Saturday in his next start.
