Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Strikes out seven
Wainwright (6-7) gave up four hits and one walk while striking out seven through seven scoreless innings to take the win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Wainwright delivered a gem to out-duel Zack Greinke on his way to his sixth win of the season. The 37-year-old has been great in his last seven starts, posting a 2.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a 10.2 K/9. Wainwright will make his next start Friday against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.
