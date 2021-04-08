Wainwright allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings in Thursday's win over the Brewers. He did not factor in the decision.

Wainwright's only earned run came when Keston Hiura scored from second base on a pickoff attempt in the third inning. Thursday's outing looked much better than Wainwright's first start when he allowed six earned runs in 2.2 innings against the Reds. The veteran got six swinging strikeouts, showing that he was more comfortable with his command against the Brewers. The righty will look for his first win of the season in his next start against the Nationals.