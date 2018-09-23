Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Strikes out six in no-decision

Wainwright settled for a no-decision as he was tagged with four earned runs over 6.1 innings Saturday against San Francisco, allowing eight hits and no walks while striking out six in the Cardinals' 5-4 victory in 10 innings.

Wainwright gave up only one run through the first six innings, but ran into trouble in the seventh as he gave up four hits before being removed. The 37-year-old has made just seven starts this season, compiling a 4.08 ERA and 1.50 WHIP along with a 33:17 K:BB.