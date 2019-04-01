Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Struggles in first 2019 start
Wainwright allowed four runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts across four innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Monday.
The veteran right-hander was not sharp at all, walking three of the first five hitters he faced. He struggled to get through four innings and only avoided the loss because the Pirates imploded in the final few frames. It's a long season, but at 37 years old, it's probably fair to wonder what exactly Wainwright can supply to owners this season. His average fastball velocity now sits below 90 MPH, and last season, he only pitched 40.1 innings because of injuries.
