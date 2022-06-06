Wainwright registered a no-decision during Sunday's 5-3 win against the Cubs, allowing two runs on nine hits and two walks in seven innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Wainwright put multiple runners on in a few innings but was able to limit the damage to one run apiece in the first and fourth innings and keep the game close. The 40-year-old fired 64 of 102 pitches for strikes with 10 of the swinging variety, though he failed to record a strikeout after notching a season-high 10 during his previous start. Wainwright lowered his ERA to 2.73 and is scheduled to face off against Cincinnati next weekend.