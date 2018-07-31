Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Successful bullpen Sunday
Wainwright (elbow) threw a total of 37 pitches over two simulated innings in a Sunday bullpen session, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The veteran right-hander got plenty of work in, as he also went through the normal warmup routine he'd undergo if he were preparing for a start. Wainwright utilized his full pitch arsenal, but he did not do so at full intensity. He plans to start increasing his velocity and control beginning with his next outing, and a better assessment of whether a September return is realistic is likely to be made within the next two weeks.
