Wainwright's start against the Cubs was postponed Sunday.
The veteran's first half is over. He pitched 105.2 innings across 17 starts and posted a 3.58 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP. Wainwright has been the undisputed ace of an injury-plagued rotation and figures to start the Cardinals' first game after the break next Friday.
