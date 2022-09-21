Wainwright (11-10) took the loss during Tuesday's 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Padres, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout in six innings.

Wainwright fell behind immediately after permitting two runs on three baserunners in the first inning and let in additional runs in the fourth and fifth to take only his second loss in his last 11 starts. The 41-year-old has opened September slow by allowing 13 runs compared to eight strikeouts in 21 innings across four starts. He carries a 3.38 ERA into his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against the Dodgers.