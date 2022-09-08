Wainwright did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on nine hits and no walks over five innings against the Nationals. He struck out two.

The St. Louis veteran found a bit too much of the plate Thursday, as he surrendered nine hits, three of which went for extra-bases. Wainwright also surrendered nine hits through five innings in his last start against the Cubs with only two strikeouts, so it is possible he is running out of steam. He will take a 3.33 ERA into his next start, which will likely come against Milwaukee next week.