Wainwright got a no-decision in Wednesday's 3-2 win against the Cubs, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Wainwright had his vintage stuff working Wednesday, allowing just a single run in the third and only requiring 84 pitches to manage seven innings and departed with a 2-1 lead, however St. Louis' bullpen blew the lead before winning in extras. The 84 pitches were Wainwright's fewest since making his first start of the season on April 3, though it was his first quality start since July 1 and the veteran now owns a 3.56 ERA - his lowest full-season mark since 2014.