Wainwright (5-4) took the loss against Milwaukee on Thursday, allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings.

Wainwright labored to make it through five frames, needing 100 pitches and yielding a season-high 10 hits. He gave up a pair of runs in the first inning and single runs in each of the second and fourth frames. The veteran entered the contest riding a three-game win streak on the strength of having allowed just three runs over his previous 20 innings, but he gave up more hits and runs Thursday than he had during all three games of the win streak combined. Wainwright will look to bounce back in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home against the Padres next week.