Wainwright (2-2) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Reds.

The Reds jumped on Wainwright right out of the gate, plating two runs in the first inning and another in the second. He settled in for a few scoreless frames before allowing the first three batters to reach base in the sixth, including an RBI single by Colin Moran. In his two wins this season, Wainwright has allowed just one run through 11.2 innings, but in his two losses, he's been drilled for eight runs in 9.1 frames. The veteran righty will carry a 3.86 ERA into his projected home start against Arizona next week.