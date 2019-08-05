Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Takes eighth loss

Wainwright (7-8) took the loss against the Athletics on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on six hits, three walks and two hit batsmen over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

It was an interesting turn for the veteran, who kept the Cardinals in the game with a solid outing overall but also had significant location issues. Wainwright only got 59 of his 99 pitches into the strike zone, although he did notch a solid 11 swinging strikes overall. The right-hander has rebounded to an extent from yielding seven earned runs over 3.1 innings to the Reds on July 19 by allowing four earned runs or less in his subsequent three starts. Wainwright will look to get back in the win column and even up his record when he faces the Pirates next Friday or Saturday.