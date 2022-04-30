Wainwright (2-3) was charged with the loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The veteran did himself no favors by handing out five free passes, more than he had in any single start last season. Wainwright has now taken back-to-back losses against Cincinnati and Arizona, and his WHIP is all the way up at 1.56. At least he's striking batters out, and he's only allowed two long balls in 27 innings so far.