Wainwright (3-5) allowed three earned runs on eight hits while striking out four across seven innings, taking the loss to the Reds on Thursday.

Wainwright allowed three runs to cross in the first two innings, capped off by Jesse Winker's two-run bomb in the second frame. Despite the mediocre start, the veteran settled in to pitched five scoreless innings before being relieved to start the eighth inning. Thursday was his second start this season where he didn't issue any walks. The 39-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 61 strikeouts in 66.2 innings.