Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Takes loss in quality start

Wainwright (1-1) took the loss against the Reds in Mexico as he allowed two runs on three hits across six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Wainwright carried a no hitter into the sixth inning but served up a pair of solo home runs to end his afternoon after six-plus frames. The Cardinals' offense went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, saddling the veteran right-hander with his first loss of the season. Wainwright next figures to take the mound Friday against the Mets.