Wainwright did not factor into the decision against the Reds on Thursday, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out four across seven innings.

Two costly defensive errors by Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller caused a pair of runs to score in the first inning, putting the Cardinals in an early deficit. Wainwright then gave up a home run to Freddy Galvis in the second, and an RBI double to Mike Moustakas in the third. The right-hander was poised for the loss when he left the game after the seventh, but luckily his offense came through to save him in the end. Wainwright was making only his third start of the season thanks to a 17-day layoff following the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak. He'll take on Kansas City on Tuesday.