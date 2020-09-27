Wainwright (5-3) allowed three runs on eight hits (two home runs) and a walk while striking out three across 6.2 innings Saturday as he was dealt the loss against the Brewers.

Wainwright was humming along until the fourth when he surrendered back-to-back solo home runs to Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead. He was able to keep them off the board until the seventh when Omar Narvaez single home Orlando Arcia to extend the Brewers' lead to 3-0. Saturday's loss marked the first time that Wainwright has dropped consecutive starts this season, however, the veteran has enjoyed a nice bounceback campaign in which he posted a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 54:15 K:BB across 65.2 innings.