Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Taking ball Saturday
Wainwright, who was originally scheduled to pitch the regular-season finale against the Cubs on Sunday, will instead start Saturday's game, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright will still be going on normal four days' rest for his final regular-season turn. Manager Mike Shildt is keeping his options open for a potentially relevant Sunday finale, as the Cardinals are still trying to clinch the National League Central and own just a slim one-game lead over the Brewers entering the weekend. The modification of the rotation leave both Miles Mikolas -- Saturday's original projected starter -- and ace Jack Flaherty available to Shildt should St. Louis fail to clinch Saturday, the first day they'd be able to do so.
