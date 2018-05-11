Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Targeting Sunday return to rotation
Wainwright (elbow) could start Sunday against the Padres depending on how he feels following Thursday's bullpen session, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatchreports.
The veteran tossed what could be his final tuneup bullpen session Thursday before coming off the disabled list. The team is set to reevaluate him Friday, and if everything checks out, Wainwright will be lined up to start the series finale in San Diego. John Gant will be available to start Sunday if Wainwright is ultimately unable to give it a go.
