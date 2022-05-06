Wainwright landed on the injured list Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals didn't announce which injured list Wainwright was being placed on nor why he was absent, as has become standard protocol for players hitting the COVID-19 injured list. It turns out that he did in fact test positive for the virus, but the right-hander noted on his personal Twitter page that he's symptom-free. He'll have to test negative twice before returning to action, but if he remains unaffected by the illness he should be no worse for wear once he makes it back.
