Wainwright (6-7) gave up two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three over nine innings to take the loss in a 2-0 defeat to the Phillies on Friday.

Wainwright pitched his first complete game of 2022 but did not get any run support and was saddled with a tough loss. The two runs he gave up both came as solo home runs off the bat of Alec Bohm. 40-year-old veteran lowered his ERA to 3.15 with the nine-inning performance and he now has 84:27 K:BB on the season. He will look to follow up with another strong outing next week against the Dodgers.