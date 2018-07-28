Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Throws off mound Friday

Wainwright (elbow) threw off a mound Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander's return to a mound was a long time coming, and it follows multiple weeks of playing catch on flat ground. Wainwright had originally hoped to make his return shortly after the All-Star break, but he ultimately didn't come close to meeting that goal. A minor-league rehab assignment is likely in the works at some point in the first half of August if he remains free of setbacks.

