Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Throws quality start Saturday

Wainwright (11-5) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out three over 7.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.

Wainwright was at his best for seven innings as he held the Cubs scoreless, but he ran out of steam, giving up a pair of runs that cost him a shot at his 12th victory. He's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven starts, and despite a 4.89 ERA overall, he's been a strong fantasy option during that timeframe. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

