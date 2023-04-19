Wainwright (groin) allowed two earned runs on four hits over three innings Wednesday in his rehab debut with Double-A Springfield. He issued no walks and struck out three.

Wainwright gave up a two-run homer in the 59-pitch outing against the Double-A affiliate of the Athletics. 40 of those 59 pitches were strikes, but he averaged just 86 mph with his fastball and topped out at 87 mph, per John Denton of MLB.com. The veteran right-hander is scheduled for one more minor-league rehab start, likely next Tuesday with Springfield. He should then be cleared to make his season debut for the Cardinals, around five weeks after suffering a groin strain while working out with Team USA during the World Baseball Classic.