Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: To begin rehab stint Monday
Wainwright (elbow) will throw one inning at High-A Palm Beach on Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright tossed live batting practice in Florida on Friday without issue, so he'll advance to the next step in his recovery process. Given an extended period of time on the shelf, he'll likely require a lengthy minor-league assignment prior to returning to big-league action.
