Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: To begin season on DL with hamstring strain
Wainwright was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. He will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list.
This is obviously a tough blow for Wainwright, who had put together an impressive spring performance and was looking to get off to a strong regular-season start following his subpar 2017 showing. The veteran hurler will begin the season on the DL, but could ultimately miss more than the required 10 days as he rehabs his ailing hamstring. Jack Flaherty will step into the starting rotation for as long as Wainwright is sidelined.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Scratched from Sunday start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fires 90 pitches in minors outing•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fires five scoreless Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Expected to start home opener•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Keeps strikeouts coming Wednesday•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...