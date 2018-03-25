Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: To begin season on DL with hamstring strain

Wainwright was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. He will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list.

This is obviously a tough blow for Wainwright, who had put together an impressive spring performance and was looking to get off to a strong regular-season start following his subpar 2017 showing. The veteran hurler will begin the season on the DL, but could ultimately miss more than the required 10 days as he rehabs his ailing hamstring. Jack Flaherty will step into the starting rotation for as long as Wainwright is sidelined.