Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: To come off DL on Tuesday
Wainwright (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday against the Reds, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright reported Sunday that everything went well during his recent simulated game and that he's now aiming for a Tuesday return from the DL. He said that he'll work out of the Cardinals' bullpen upon his activation, with the date of his first start back in the rotation still to be determined.
