Wainwright (groin) is expected to face live hitters Friday or Saturday, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.
Wainwright made it through another bullpen session Tuesday, delivering two sets of 20 pitches, and is now ready to take the next step in his recovery from a groin strain. The current hope is that the veteran right-hander will be able to make his 2023 regular-season debut sometime before the end of April, but he'll surely need a minor-league rehab assignment first.
