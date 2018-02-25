Play

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: To make first start Thursday

Wainwright (elbow) will make his first spring training start Thursday against the Twins, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Thursday will mark Wainwright's first taste of live action after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow this offseason. The Cardinals will likely keep the 36-year-old's workload light during spring training, but barring any setbacks he'll be good to go for Opening Day.

