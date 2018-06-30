Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: To play catch Monday

Wainwright (elbow) will play catch Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander will make his first throws since May surgery Monday, certainly a critical step toward Wainwright attempting to meet his goal of a return shortly after the All-Star break. The 36-year-old was transferred to the 60-day DL, and his recovery has gone at a fairly deliberate pace. A better assessment of the overall fitness of Wainwright's elbow is likely to be gleaned from his Monday session.

