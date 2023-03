Wainwright will start for Team USA in their World Baseball Classic opener Saturday against Team Great Britain, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

This could wind up being an interesting test for the 41-year-old right-hander after he struggled to even reach 87 mph with his fastball during his two Grapefruit League starts for the Cardinals. Wainwright blamed the lack of velocity on some minor muscle issues in his lower back and upper legs. He registered a 3.71 ERA and 143:54 K:BB across 191.2 regular-season innings for St. Louis in 2022.