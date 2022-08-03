Wainwright (8-8) allowed six hits and hit one batter while striking out four over seven shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Cubs.

Wainwright was at his best Tuesday, throwing 67 of 106 pitches for strikes. This is his fourth start of at least seven innings with no runs allowed this year. The 40-year-old righty trimmed his ERA to 3.11 with a 1.19 WHIP and 103:34 K:BB through 130.1 innings in 21 starts this year. Wainwright is tentatively projected for a tough home start versus the Yankees this weekend, though it's unclear if the Cardinals will roll a five- or six-man rotation after adding Jose Qunitana and Jordan Montgomery via trade this week.