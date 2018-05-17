Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Transferred to 60-day DL

Wainwright (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

Wainwright will need an extended period of time to recover after aggravating his elbow injury during Sunday's start against the Padres. It appears as though the right-hander will continue to rest his arm for the next couple weeks before resuming a throwing program. If all goes according to plan, he will be back in the Cardinals' rotation prior to the All-Star break. Expect additional updates on his status throughout the next couple months.