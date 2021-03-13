Wainwright allowed just a hit and a walk over four scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League win over the Astros on Friday. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander worked up to 41 pitches and found the strike zone on 25 of them, lowering his spring ERA to 1.00 in the process. One of the most encouraging aspects of Wainwright's spring is the life and stamina of his 39-year-old arm, with Zachary Silver of MLB.com relaying Wainwright apparently still had plenty left in the tank Friday. "Got through four, and he goes, 'I can go nine tonight,'" manager Mike Shildt said.